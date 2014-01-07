* Loss-making carrier orders 42 Boeing 737 MAX -sources
* Deal includes options to double size of order -sources
* Boeing shares rise almost 2 percent
(Adds details, rise in Boeing shares, background)
By Praveen Menon and Tim Hepher
DUBAI/PARIS, Jan 7 Indian budget airline
SpiceJet has agreed to buy about 40 Boeing 737
jets worth over $4 billion at list prices, industry sources
said, a move that could help the loss-making carrier as it seeks
new investors.
The deal includes a firm order for as many as 42 Boeing 737
MAX aircraft that offer fuel savings compared to SpiceJet's
existing fleet of current-generation Boeing 737s, the sources
said.
Such an order would be worth $4.4 billion at list prices
without adjusting for either inflation or price discounts.
The Indian carrier has also negotiated options to double the
order by taking up to 42 further jets depending on its ability
to grow, the industry sources said, speaking on condition of
anonymity on Tuesday.
A spokeswoman for SpiceJet declined to comment.
On Monday, Boeing said unidentified airlines had placed
orders at the end of 2013 for 164 such medium-haul aircraft.
Industry sources said at least part of the SpiceJet order is
included among those latest unidentified orders and is therefore
already part of Boeing's backlog of new business.
A spokeswoman for Boeing declined to comment.
Shares in the U.S. planemaker rose as much as 1.9 percent on
Tuesday, easily outpacing the Dow Jones Industrial Average
.
In Mumbai earlier, SpiceJet shares closed up 1.25 percent.
The deal comes as India's fourth-biggest airline by domestic
market share seeks new planes and new investments to revive its
fortunes after posting a record quarterly loss in November, hit
by costly fuel and a weak rupee.
SpiceJet's auditor said in its annual report as of March
2013 that its ability to remain a "going concern" depended on
establishing profitable operations and raising funds.
Industry sources say the long-awaited fleet renewal and the
search for a new investor have become intertwined, with the
airline seen as potentially more attractive once it secures
valuable delivery positions for the new jets from 2018 onwards.
PARTNER SEARCH
The airline, controlled by billionaire Kalanithi Maran's Sun
Group, is seen as a target for foreign investors after India
loosened restrictions on investment by foreign airlines.
SpiceJet has reported interest from potential investors but
has not named any.
It has been linked in the past with Qatar Airways and
Dubai's Emirates but both have denied any interest in a stake.
Last month, SpiceJet announced a three-year inter-line
partnership with Singapore's Tiger Airways, raising
the prospect of closer co-operation between those airlines.
However, some analysts say the airline's immediate priority
is to stabilize operational finances. Details of the way in
which the order would be funded were not immediately available.
"I still believe, for SpiceJet, concerns of funding are very
critical," said Kapil Kaul, chief Executive for South Asia at
the Centre for Aviation, an industry analysis firm.
"Our assessment is that $150 million-200 million are
required for the current set of operations. If they have to fund
the fleet, their requirement could be closer to $300 million."
For Boeing, the deal helps cement its position in one of the
world's fastest-growing but volatile aviation markets, where it
relies primarily on two operators for the 737 jets, one of which
is SpiceJet.
Indian media reports had said SpiceJet was looking towards
Boeing's arch-rival Airbus, which has been increasing
its share of the Indian market despite the grounding of one of
its domestic customers, Kingfisher Airlines.
Boeing is seen as keen to avoid losing a high-profile
customer in India where it can ill afford to surrender market
share for narrowbody 737 jets.
Meanwhile, new entrants are preparing to step up competition
in India's fast-growing but loss-ridden airline sector. They
include Malaysia's AirAsia and a new venture between
Tata Group and Singapore Airlines.
(Additional reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Mark
John, Geert de Clercq and Susan Fenton)