By Alwyn Scott and Harriet McLeod
| WASHINGTON, D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. Dec 10 Washington's full
congressional delegation pleaded with Boeing Co on
Tuesday to keep its next-generation jetliner in the state as
rival states made their own pitches to lure the 777X in a
contest worth billions of dollars.
In an open letter on Tuesday to Boeing Chief Executive Jim
McNerney and Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Ray
Conner, the state's two senators and 10 representatives
emphasized the congressional support that would come with
putting the jet factory in their state.
"We are the aerospace industry's strongest allies and
loudest advocates in Congress," the letter said.
The appeal comes as Missouri, Georgia, Alabama, California,
Kansas and Charlotte and Greensboro, North Carolina, offered
varying mixtures of tax credits, monetary grants, free land,
infrastructure spending and other incentives to win the factory.
Many of the states declined to provide details of their
proposals, citing a confidentiality agreement imposed by Boeing.
Boeing said proposals have started to arrive and it expected
to have a firm count later in the week. It declined to name any
locations and said it plans to choose a factory location early
next year.
The race to land the new jetliner program shows the
desperation of states for new industrial investment and the
well-paid jobs that come with it. Washington state officials
estimated last month that the program would support 56,000 jobs
and pay back $21 billion in economic benefits.
The contest also affirms the masterful strategy used by
Boeing to find the best deal it can. The company offered to
build the aircraft in Washington state last month, provided the
state gave Boeing a major tax cut and unionized machinists
approved a long-term contract eliminating the possibility of a
strike until 2024.
Washington state lawmakers convened a special session and
passed a package of tax incentives for the aerospace industry
worth $8.7 billion over 27 years. But the machinists balked at
Boeing's contract offer, which would have eliminated their
pension plan, slowed pay raises and increased the cost of
employee healthcare plans.
"All of this is a way of getting leverage against the union
and the government in Washington state," said Richard Aboulafia,
an analyst at the Teal Group in Fairfax, Virginia.
Competing states are offering smaller sums. But Boeing is
considering a range of factors, including wages, access to air
and sea ports, highway connections and energy costs.
In St. Louis, Missouri, Gov. Jay Nixon stood in front of a
locally built Mercury space capsule on Tuesday as he signed an
incentive package, staging meant to emphasize the city's history
of aerospace manufacturing.
The bill provides tax incentives worth up to $1.7 billion
over 23 years, provided Boeing creates 8,000 jobs and invests in
infrastructure and meets other criteria.
"I think all the states are putting their best foot
forward," Rep. Anne Zerr, sponsor of Missouri's legislation,
said on Tuesday, noting Boeing plans to make its decision by mid
to late January. "Now it's up to Boeing."
Other states that confirmed they were submitting proposals
included Alabama, California, Georgia, Kansas and Wisconsin.
Other states that have received requests for proposals or have
significant Boeing presence, such as Florida, South Carolina,
Texas and Utah, declined to comment.
Boeing is willing to spend up to $10 billion on the 777X
factory, covering about 4.2 million square feet, and wants free
or low-cost land, according to published reports about its
request. Boeing declined to comment on the reports.
Washington's effort to win the work began in mid-October,
when machinist union leaders began holding confidential talks
with the company about a labor deal that could clinch the
location for the state.
The talks, revealed exclusively by Reuters, eventually led
to a formal offer that machinists rejected on Nov. 13.
Now, both sides are struggling to restart talks,
according to a person familiar with the matter.
Boeing appears to be moving quickly to make a first cut of
the list, perhaps as early as the end of the week, the source
said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the information
was not public.
That has put pressure on the sides to come together.
"They are struggling to figure out how to save face and get
back to the table," the source added.