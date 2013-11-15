Nov 14 State economic officials have jumped at
the chance to grab a piece of Boeing's newest jetliner program
after a union vote stalled efforts to build the aircraft in
Washington state.
Amid a slow U.S. economic recovery and after decades of
industrial outsourcing, the race for jobs is intensifying.
States are competing fiercely to attract well-paid work, and
aerospace manufacturing is especially lucrative.
Washington state estimated the 777X program would deliver
$21.3 billion in economic benefits and support more than 56,000
direct and indirect jobs in the state over 16 years.
"We're salivating," Hugh "Trip" Tollison, president of the
Savannah Economic Development Authority in Georgia, said in a
meeting on Thursday with Reuters. "We all thought this was a
done deal for Washington."
The states are getting a shot at the 777X after Boeing Co
workers rejected on Wednesday an eight-year extension of
their labor contract that along with a package of tax breaks and
other incentives would have ensured the 777X and its wings were
built in Washington.
On Thursday, Boeing officials were already en route to
states to talk about incentives.
"People are on airplanes going to visit competitive states
today," said Alex Pietsch, director of the governor's office of
aerospace in Washington.
Washington already has studied competing states such as
South Carolina, Texas, Kansas, Utah and Southern California to
rank their competitiveness, he said. Other states are readying
their offers.
Tollison said Georgia will put a competitive offer on the
table, but likely will wait for a call from Boeing to avoid
appearing too eager.
"When it comes, it's all hands on deck," he said. "You bring
in the partners, set up the war room, roll up your sleeves and
tell the family you'll be home in a few days."
Washington was not counting itself out of the running, but
officials acknowledged the state would have to prove it has the
best package for Boeing.
"Washington deserves a fair shot at this contract and I have
made clear that I expect Boeing to provide it," U.S. Sen. Patty
Murray said.
Boeing's Everett, Washington, plant builds the current 777,
but the 777X, with new composite wings and high-efficiency
engines, is crucial to Boeing's future as the successor to its
most profitable long-haul aircraft. The 777X is expected to be
launched at next week's Dubai Airshow with the announcement of
more than 100 orders.
In South Carolina's state house speaker, Representative
Bobby Harrell, said he took a call from Boeing on Thursday
morning to discuss the project.
"We are talking to Boeing to find out what they need in
order to come here with this (777X) project," Harrell said. "We
are going to go after this as hard as we can."
PAY TO PLAY
States are competing to provide the right combination of tax
incentives, labor costs, work force skills, worker training,
easy permit approvals, port, rail and highway infrastructure and
even free land to lure the project.
"The pay-to-play business model is the new reality and
that's not necessarily understood by labor," said Tom Captain,
chief of the aerospace consulting practice at Deloitte.
While some taxpayer groups say the cost of incentives can
amount to $500,000 per job, those calculations do not consider
spin-off economic benefits, or the opportunity costs of not
getting jobs.
Deloitte found that aerospace jobs pay twice the salary and
benefits of the average U.S. worker. By attracting them, states
enjoy business tax revenue, property tax, consumer spending, and
other spin-off development opportunities.
"That's why so many locations are willing to pay what seem
like outsize economic incentives to attract the jobs," he said.
Washington state approved $8.7 billion in tax cuts last week
for Boeing and the state aerospace industry.
But that credit comes off $16.2 billion in expected tax
gains from the 777X, leaving the state with $7.5 billion in net
gain, according to the state legislature.
Washington will try to bring the union and Boeing back
together for more talks next week, Pietsch said.
Gov. Jay Inslee, who led the five-day effort that approved
the tax package, was leaving on Thursday to join a state trade
mission in China, while and Pietsch was heading to the Dubai
Airshow.
In South Carolina, Harrell said he and state Senator Hugh
Leatherman, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, will
campaign aggressively for the 777X, and seek incentives from the
state legislature.
"We've got to figure out what it'll take to get them here,"
Harrell said.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd was considered a
strong contender to bring the wing work to Japan, or to possibly
build a factory in the United States. Washington state officials
have been pitching that idea to the Japanese industrial company
for two years.
Mitsubishi could decide to build outside Washington. The
company already has a large power turbine plant near Savannah,
Georgia, close to the nation's fourth-largest seaport and two
hours from North Charleston, South Carolina, where Boeing's
second assembly line for the 787 Dreamliner is located.
Mitsubishi recently proposed building 777X wings for Boeing
and sending them to the United States using roll-on-roll-off
ships, which the port of Savannah can handle.
Close to 70 percent of the port's traffic is with Asia, said
James McCurry, senior director of administration and government
affairs for the Georgia Ports Authority.
Gulfstream, the business jet company owned by General
Dynamics Corp, has been based in Savannah since 1967 and
is part of growing industrial and aerospace cluster in the
Southeastern United States that also includes an Embraer plant
in Florida, Boeing facilities in Huntsville, Alabama, and a $600
million Airbus assembly plant for the A320 jetliner
that is due to open in 2015 in Mobile, Alabama.
Caterpillar recently opened a factory in Athens, Georgia,
replacing a plant the company closed in Japan.
Tollison, the Savannah Economic Development Authority chief,
said it would be a mistake for Boeing to let the process drag
on.
"The quicker people act, especially in the south, the more
competitive the incentives will be," he said. "You want to put
your best foot forward. "When you do it fast, and you do it
quick, it doesn't allow for too much scrutiny."