NEW YORK, July 12 Boeing Co's stock price dropped about 7 percent on Friday after a fire occurred on a 787 Dreamliner at London's Heathrow airport, the largest single-day decline since August 2011.

At 1:02 pm ET, Boeing was down 6.7 percent at $99.69. Companies supplying parts of the Dreamliner also were hit. Honeywell shares fell to $81.98, down from $82.45 before the news. Rockwell Collins dropped to $66.95 from $67.85.

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Bernard Orr)