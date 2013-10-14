(Repeats Oct. 11 story for wider readership)
By Alwyn Scott and Tim Kelly
NEW YORK/TOKYO Oct 11 Boeing Co's loss
of a major Japanese airplane order to rival Airbus this
week may produce a surprise U.S. benefit - bringing aerospace
work home to U.S. companies.
Over the past 50 years, Boeing has increasingly outsourced
large airplane pieces such as wings and fuselage sections. Its
partnerships with Japanese companies carried the understanding
that Japanese airlines would keep buying Boeing planes. The
virtuous circle gave work to Japan's heavy industrial companies
and helped Boeing keep Airbus largely out of the Japanese
market.
But on Monday, Japan Airlines Co Ltd appeared to
shatter the alliance by ordering 31 Airbus A350s to replace 31
Boeing 777s that it will retire this decade.
The $9.5 billion JAL deal is considered by some industry
experts as likely to prompt Boeing to award less supply work to
Japan in the future. Boeing would send that work to other
countries, including the United States.
Japanese airlines were big buyers of Boeing's 787
Dreamliner, which helped justify the large investments Japanese
companies made to set up production of major components, said
Ron Epstein, an analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
The 777X, the next generation of Boeing's popular widebody
jet, is supposed to have its design and building launch this
year and enter service by 2020.
The 787 Dreamliner is the company's latest state-of-the-art
widebody aircraft. It has been in service for two years but has
encountered numerous technical problems.
Since Japan airlines are so far not big buyers of the 777X,
"why would industrial policy follow the same plan?" Epstein
said.
Many people assumed Japan's "heavies" would be involved in
the 777X, he added. "Maybe they're not going to be as big
players on this."
Boeing said it is considering all options on where to build
the 777X, but declined to discuss whether the JAL decision would
affect its thinking.
"We have built a strong relationship with Japan Airlines
over the last 50 years and we look to continue our partnership
going forward," the company said in a statement on Monday.
Officials at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Kawasaki
Heavy Industries and Fuji Heavy Industries
also declined to comment on their potential work on the 777X
until after the new plane is formally launched.
The launch is widely expected at the Dubai airshow in
November, where industry sources say Emirates Airline
plans to order 150 widebody planes, most likely the 777X.
However, at Mitsubishi, which is responsible for the 787
wing and would be most affected if Boeing brought wing assembly
to the United States, a spokesman suggested the contract is up
for grabs.
"It's a decision that Boeing will make," he said. "If we are
asked to build the wing we will do our best, if not we will
still work our hardest."
LIMITED OPTIONS
Boeing has limited options for where it could build the 777X
plane and its components since only a handful of companies have
the scale and certification to take on such a project reliably.
Among those considered as possible: Spirit Aerosystems in
Wichita, Kansas, a former Boeing facility that already makes
wing parts and fuselages for Boeing; Triumph Group,
headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, which makes wing,
fuselage and structural pieces for planes, as well as composite
structures, though not those used for airframes, according to
the company website.
Boeing also could bring the work in-house, either at its
massive factory in Everett, Washington, or at the assembly plant
in Charleston, South Carolina, where it builds some 787s. Boeing
is buying land to expand that factory.
Spirit said it is interested, and noted it is a significant
supplier to the 777, making wing, fuselage and underwing
components. Triumph did not respond to requests for comment.
Korea and China also have been mentioned as possible sites
for production of at least part of the 777X.
A person close to Boeing with knowledge of the matter said a
global cost-cutting initiative by the company would likely
force suppliers in Japan to look for low-cost manufacturers in
China and India, pointing to a rise in the Chinese portion of
supply chain and a reduction for Japan.
Boeing's "Partnering for Success" cost-cutting program,
launched in 2012, requires 15 percent cuts over three to four
years from all suppliers including the Japanese "heavies," this
person said.
TAX INCENTIVES
Meanwhile, Boeing's former home state of Washington is
making a big push to win the 777X, after 787 work went to Japan
and elsewhere.
Washington State Governor Jay Inslee, whose state touts
itself as home of the world's largest cluster of aerospace
companies, last week proposed extending lucrative state tax
breaks for Boeing until 2040 if the company builds the 777X and
its wings in Washington. Boeing already builds the 777 in
Washington, so the logic of putting future production there is
strong, state officials say.
In addition, the extended breaks would apply to all Boeing
production in Washington, giving the state an edge against
competitors such as South Carolina and Kansas, where Boeing's
production is much more limited, said Alex Pietsch, director of
the Washington state governor's office of aerospace.
Part of the state's pitch: The 777X's composite wing will be
large and difficult to transport, so it makes sense to fabricate
it near the site of final assembly, Pietsch said.
State studies show that current 777 production supplies $20
billion of some $76 billion in annual economic activity from the
state aerospace industry.
A state task force is working on a proposal that could be
put forth as early as November, if a special legislative session
is called in Washington, he said.
If so, that may just coincide with Boeing's long-awaited
launch of the 777X in Dubai.
"I'd love to have them come out in Dubai and say they're
going to build the 777X in Washington," Pietsch said.
