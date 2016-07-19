NEW YORK, July 19 The U.S. Air Force said on
Tuesday that a Boeing Co KC-46 Pegasus aircraft had
refueled an A-10 Warthog aircraft in flight, passing the final
flight test needed to begin initial low rate production.
"The successful A-10 mission was the last of six in-flight
refueling demonstrations required before the tanker program can
request approval...to award production Lots 1 and 2, totaling 19
KC-46A aircraft," the Air Force said in a statement released on
Tuesday. The test was completed Friday, the Air Force said.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)