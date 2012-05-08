WASHINGTON May 8 Boeing Co's new KC-46A refueling plane successfully completed a preliminary design review, passing its first major milestone and paving the way for detailed design work on the new 767-based tanker, the U.S. Air Force said on Tuesday.

Major General Christopher Bogdan, the Air Force's executive officer for the tanker program, said Boeing had met every contractual requirement on time and with zero engineering or contract changes.

"Overall, I am pleased with the path this program is on," Bogdan said in a statement, noting that the program's next major milestone would be a critical design review in the summer of 2013. That will determine if the design is mature and ready to enter into production.

