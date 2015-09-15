NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Sept 15 Boeing Co's
first fully equipped KC-46A refueling plane is scheduled to
complete its first flight on Sept. 25, the Air Force general in
charge of tanker programs said Tuesday.
Brigadier General Duke Richardson, executive officer for Air
Force tanker programs, said the tanker program was doing well
overall, despite earlier schedule delays. "We are definitely
struggling with schedule. We are not struggling with
performance," he told the annual Air Force Association
conference.
Richardson said he was "cautiously confident" that Boeing
would meet its commitment to deliver 18 tankers to the Air Force
by August 2017, despite a series of issues that have eroded any
margin in the program's schedule.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler)