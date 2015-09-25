Sept 25 Boeing Co's first fully equipped
KC-46A refueling plane began its inaugural flight, despite a
number of setbacks for the $49 billion program.
The company tweeted pictures of the aircraft taking off from
Paine Field in Everett, Washington.
According to Karen Fincutter, a Boeing spokeswoman, the
flight was intended to check the basic integrity of the aircraft
and its systems. It is expected to land at the Boeing field in
Seattle.
Air Force officials have repeatedly said they cannot afford
to breach the fixed-price Boeing contract, since any
renegotiation of the deal would likely result in far less
positive terms for the government.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Christian Plumb)