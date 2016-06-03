(Adds comment from Boeing)
By Alwyn Scott and Idrees Ali
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, June 3 The U.S. Air Force
said on Friday it would seek compensation from Boeing for
a five-month delay in delivering KC-46 Pegasus aerial refueling
tanker aircraft.
"As with any contract schedule breach, the Air Force will
seek consideration commensurate with the impact of the
breach...from Boeing," Air Force spokesman Major Robert Leese
said in a statement. He noted that the KC-46 contract does not
contain pre-defined penalties for missing schedule deadlines.
Boeing and the Air Force said last week that delivery of the
first batch of 18 tankers would be pushed back to January 2018
from the previous deadline of August 2017, and that the planes
would lack some capability until October 2018.
The $49 billion program was already behind schedule before
the latest delay, and Boeing has previously taken $1.3 billion
in accounting charges for it.
Leese declined to comment on when the Air Force would finish
assessing the impact of the delay, or how much it might seek in
compensation.
Boeing had said that any charges stemming from the
additional delay would be accounted for in the second quarter.
"Should the Air Force seek consideration, we would address
that through the normal course of contractual negotiations,"
spokesman Chick Ramey said in an emailed statement.
Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg told an investor
conference on Thursday that the tanker issues would not alter
Boeing's forecast for cash generation this year. He said tests
of the tanker had turned up no additional technical problems,
and Boeing is proceeding with initial production.
"As we finish up flight tests we are concurrently completing
development and rolling in incremental changes into the
production aircraft," Muilenburg said. "That does cause some
schedule impacts as we get through flight test resolution. That
concurrent approach, we think, it is by far the best answer for
the company, our customers and our shareholders over the long
run."
Boeing shares were up 0.4 percent at $127.41 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
