WASHINGTON, March 17 Boeing Co may not
carry out the first flight of its KC-46A refueling plane in
April as planned, the U.S. Air Force general in charge of the
program said on Tuesday, but the first flight was likely
sometime in the second quarter.
Brigadier General Duke Richardson, program executive officer
for tankers, said he was not comfortable saying the first flight
would occur in April as planned. He said he hoped it could
happen in the second quarter, although there was still some risk
it could also miss that date.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)