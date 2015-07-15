NEW DELHI, July 15 Boeing Co and India's Tata Advanced Systems Ltd have agreed to work together on manufacturing aerospace and defence equipment including unmanned aerial vehicles, the U.S. company said on Wednesday.

Boeing said in a statement that the two firms intend to sell into markets products that they have jointly developed.

New Delhi is trying to encourage more companies to manufacture in India and boost skilled employment, particularly in defence.

Tata Advanced Systems, which already works with Airbus Group and Lockheed Martin, is owned by conglomerate Tata Sons.

(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes)