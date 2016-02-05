BRIEF-Cortus Energy issues new shares to finance Höganäs deal
* TO ISSUE NEW SHARES WITH PREFERRENTIAL RIGHTS AT SEK 0.40 PER SHARE TO FINANCE HOGANAS DEAL
SEATTLE Feb 5 Washington state lawmakers voted down a bill on Friday that would have linked $8.9 billion in state aerospace industry tax breaks to Boeing Co employment levels. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* TO ISSUE NEW SHARES WITH PREFERRENTIAL RIGHTS AT SEK 0.40 PER SHARE TO FINANCE HOGANAS DEAL
* Bright took control of Weetabix from Lion in 2012 (Adds Post comment, details)