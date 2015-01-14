By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 13 The U.S. Navy plans to buy
V-22 tiltrotor aircraft built by Boeing Co and Textron
Inc's Bell Helicopter unit to replace the older C-2A
turboprop aircraft it now uses to ferry passengers and cargo to
aircraft carriers, two people familiar with the issue said late
Tuesday.
The sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly,
confirmed that top Navy and Marine Corps officials had signed a
memorandum of understanding on Jan. 5 that maps out their plans
to use the V-22 for the carrier on-board delivery (COD) mission.
The news, first reported earlier Tuesday by Breaking
Defense, an online defense magazine, marks a blow to Northrop
Grumman Corp, which built the original C-2A planes and
had proposed building a modernized version of the planes.
The agreement calls for the Navy to buy four V-22s each year
from fiscal 2018 to fiscal 2020, a decision strongly advocated
by the Marine Corps, which has argued that extra orders will
keep the V-22 production line open, could lower costs of future
aircraft, and should help reduce maintenance costs.
The agreement must be ratified by Congress as part of future
budget legislation, and depends in part on a third multiyear
procurement agreement that would begin in fiscal 2018, according
to Breaking Defense.
Marine Corps and Navy officials have lauded the performance
of the V-22 aircraft, which takes off and lands like a
helicopter but can tilt its propellers to fly like a plane, with
far greater range and speed than a conventional helicopter.
The Marines have used the aircraft since 2007, while the Air
Force began using the planes in 2009.
Boeing and Bell Helicopter are also pursuing international
sales to Japan, Israel and other countries.
Officials at Northrop and Boeing declined comment on the
news. Officials at Bell were not immediately available to
comment.
Northrop has little recourse, other than asking lawmakers to
intervene on the company's behalf. It has said that new C-2s
would be cheaper to build and operate than the larger V-22s.
Buying V-22s had long been the preferred option, given the
capabilities of the aircraft and the advantage of an existing
production line, said one Navy official who was not briefed on
the latest memo.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Ken Wills)