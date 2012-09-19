By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK, Sept 18 Tension between Boeing Co
and its union engineers notched higher Tuesday, as the
jet maker criticized the union's decision to put the latest
contract offer to a vote rather than continue negotiations.
The moves follow months of talks between the two sides to
replace labor contracts that expire Oct. 6.
The rising tensions raise the specter of a strike that could
jeopardize Boeing's engineering abilities as it considers
launching new models based on its 787 Dreamliner and 777 jets.
A strike would also raise concern about the jet maker's
ability to deliver on its huge backlog of orders, and would
recall a costly 2008 strike by Boeing machinists.
On Monday, two bargaining committees from the Society of
Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace, or SPEEA, voted
unanimously to reject Boeing's latest contract, which would
cover 23,000 employees, and sent it to members with the
recommendation that they vote it down.
The union said the offer would increase the cost of medical
benefits and change retiree benefits, and offered lower pay
raises than the expiring four-year agreement.
It also said it will prepare ballots and send them to
members for tallying after Oct. 1, and that a separate vote
would be necessary to authorize a strike.
"It is our hope that a strong rejection of these
disrespectful contract offers will make it clear to Boeing that
it must stop attacking its engineers and technical workers and
negotiate an offer that respects our contributions to the
company's success," the union said in a statement.
Late Tuesday, Boeing took an equally unusual step by sending
its own letter to SPEEA members, criticizing the union for
halting negotiations.
"We expressed our willingness to meet throughout this week
with SPEEA's negotiating team in order to hear the union's
response, answer questions and discuss any counter proposals --
especially since we have time left before contract expiration,"
Boeing said. "The SPEEA negotiations team, for their own
reasons, made a decision to cease negotiations and use this
unconventional approach."
Boeing declined to make officials available to comment.
Ray Goforth, executive director of SPEEA, said in an
interview the union put the contract to members because Boeing
had indicated in its talks "that they didn't believe the SPEEA
negotiating team really speaks for the members."
He said the contract would take away medical benefits from
retirees, who would no longer be part of the contract, and allow
the company to make changes to the medical and 401(k) plans
without consulting the union.
Goforth said the proposal offers engineers raises of 3.5
percent per year over four years. For technicians, pay would
rise 3 percent the first year and 2.5 for the next three years.
For both groups, the minimum guaranteed raise is 1 percent.
That compares with 5 percent per year in the current
contract, he said.
Goforth said he does not expect a strike right away. He said
he expects SPEEA members will reject the offer. Then "we're
going to go back to the bargaining table."
But, he added: "If Boeing comes back with some nonsensical
offer like they've given here, then we'll probably seek a strike
authorization."