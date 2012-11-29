Nov 29 Boeing Co said on Thursday it
proposed engaging a federal mediator in contract talks with the
union that represents its engineers, citing significant
differences on pay and benefits.
"We hope the expertise of the Federal Mediation and
Conciliation Service can help move the two sides toward a
resolution," Boeing said in a statement.
Contracts with the Society of Professional Engineering
Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA) union, which represents
professional engineers and technical workers at the plane maker,
expired in October.