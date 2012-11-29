Nov 29 Boeing Co on Thursday asked for
the aid of a federal mediator in contract talks with the union
that represents its engineers, citing significant differences on
pay and benefits.
"We hope the expertise of the Federal Mediation and
Conciliation Service can help move the two sides toward a
resolution," Boeing said in a statement.
Contracts with the Society of Professional Engineering
Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA) union, which represents
professional engineers and technical workers at the plane maker,
expired in October. A 60-day extension period ended last Sunday,
Nov. 25.
The union has balked at a Boeing contract that the union
says would cut the salaries and other benefits of professional
and technical workers. SPEEA represents about 23,000 Boeing
workers. Boeing says its latest offer is much improved over its
opening proposal, and reflects a tough competitive environment.
Boeing spokesman Doug Alder said company negotiators made
the proposal at the end of what he described as a "frustrating"
and "contentious" two-hour negotiating session with the union on
Thursday. It was the third of three meetings scheduled this
week.
He said Boeing was surprised when the union came back with
an even more demanding counter-offer - despite the fact that the
company had come in with an improved offer.
"Both sides are going to need to move," Alder told Reuters.
"For them to go above the current offer, just shows you how far
apart we are."
Alder said Thursday's meeting included "contentious
discussions about salaries," prompting Boeing negotiators to
call for a mediator.
Ray Goforth, SPEEA executive director, said in an email sent
to Reuters that the union was dismayed that Boeing left talks on
Thursday without committing to further negotiation dates. He
added that SPEEA has been in contact with federal mediators.
"SPEEA is willing to consider any option to avoid a work
stoppage," Goforth said.
In an update on its website on Thursday, SPEEA said Boeing
negotiators restated a belief that union members were overpaid
and added that union proposals were looking to align pay "to the
value we bring to Boeing."
Before the meeting in Seattle, Dennis Muilenburg, president
and chief executive of Boeing Defense Space & Security, told
Wall Street investors that the two sides were engaged in
productive discussions and he expected them to reach agreement
eventually.
Muilenburg told an investor conference hosted by Credit
Suisse that he had "a great deal of respect" for the engineering
team in Seattle that is represented by the union, noting that he
had begun his career as an engineer there.
Alder said the talks were at a critical juncture, and Boeing
wanted to bring a mediator in as soon as possible.
"We feel it's important to get a mediator in sooner rather
than later before one side gets locked into a particular
position," he said, noting that Boeing had used mediators in the
past and found them to be productive.