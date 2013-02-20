SEATTLE Feb 19 The union representing about 23,000 Boeing Co engineers said on Tuesday its members were split over approving or rejecting the latest contract offer from the planemaker, meaning the two sides will likely head back to the bargaining table.

However, the two main units of the Seattle-based Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA) both authorized the union to call a strike if they want to.

The split vote is a neutral outcome for Boeing, which needs support from its engineers to help resolve battery problems that have grounded all 787 Dreamliners.