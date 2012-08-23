Aug 23 Boeing Co's second-largest union, the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA), said it had filed a complaint against the planemaker, alleging it had violated labor law during an employee orientation meeting.

A statement posted on the SPEEA's Internet site late on Wednesday said the complaint had been filed with the National Labor Relations board, an independent body that investigates unfair labor practices.

It said union representatives heard Boeing officials tell new employees they were prohibited from making negative comments about their employment. The union said any bid to curb discussion violated federal law as such discussions were protected by the National Labor Relations Act.

Boeing was not immediately available for comment outside normal business hours.

SPEEA represents more than 25,000 engineers at Boeing and other aerospace plants in the United States.

The union made its allegations as it negotiates new contracts with Boeing for 23,000 engineers and technical workers. The existing contracts expire in October and Boeing has yet to present its new offer to the union, SPEEA said.