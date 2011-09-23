* IAM says Boeing internal documents reinforce NLRB case
* Documents part of evidence to be entered in case
* Boeing declines comment
SEATTLE, Sept 23 The union representing Boeing
Co (BA.N) workers in Washington state on Friday said internal
company documents show Boeing intended to punish union members
for past strikes when it located an airplane production line in
non-union South Carolina.
Connie Kelliher, a spokeswoman for the International
Association of Machinists, said the documents show Boeing had
determined years ago that a South Carolina 787 assembly plant
was more likely to fail than other potential locations.
Nevertheless, the plane-maker chose South Carolina, a state
unfriendly to labor unions, to avenge past legal strikes and
avoid future strikes, the union said.
Boeing and the National Labor Relations Board are locked in
a dispute over the location of Boeing's second 787 Dreamliner
factory in South Carolina.
The case is being heard in Seattle by an administrative law
judge but has drawn the attention of politicians who say the
NLRB, dominated by Democrats, is impeding Boeing's right to run
its operations as it sees fit.
The documents were part of the evidence subpoenaed by the
NLRB in its complaint against Boeing, Kelliher said. The IAM
distributed the documents by e-mail and to reporters at a union
event in Seattle.
Boeing declined to comment on the documents, but has said
before that it was never meant to punish unionized workers. The
plane-maker further argues that it has not moved existing work
from Washington, but instead created new jobs in South
Carolina.
The 787 Dreamliner, which is set for first delivery next
week, is about three years behind schedule. The company blames
a 58-day labor strike by IAM members for part of the delay.
The company plans to building seven 787s per month at its
Everett, Washington, plant and another three in South
Carolina.
