(Corrects editing error in headline and first paragraph to show
union leader referred to Boeing is focused on speeding up
development of 777X, not production, which has not yet started;
deletes redundant paragraph 25)
By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK Nov 15 Boeing wants to speed up
development of its newest jetliner because of the success of a
rival plane from Airbus and sought to nail down a Seattle labor
deal to help advance that aim, the machinists' union chief said
in a Reuters interview on Friday.
The fears prompted confidential meetings between Boeing Co
officials and the union, first reported by Reuters, that
sought to clinch an eight-year contract extension with the
International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers in
exchange for building the 777X jet in Washington state, IAM
President R. Thomas Buffenbarger said.
Buffenbarger's remarks were the union's first public
statements on the talks, and its first comments on prospects for
future negotiations since its members rejected the extension by
a 2-1 margin on Wednesday.
Boeing said its timeframe for bringing the 777X into service
"around the end of the decade" had not changed.
"Our talks with the union were centered on competitiveness
for the program, not about speeding up our production timeline,"
spokesman Doug Alder said.
In a lengthy interview, the union leader defended the
decision to put Boeing's offer to a vote and voiced concern that
aerospace work in Washington state would dwindle sharply if the
777X were built elsewhere.
By rejecting the contract, the machinists opened the door
for Boeing to consider building the jet outside the state, and
prompted numerous states to work on proposals.
Now 31,000 machinists and thousands of other Boeing
employees face potential job loss because the 777X is the only
jet Boeing is likely to launch for the next 15 years.
"We're in a precarious situation," Buffenbarger said.
But Buffenbarger said the union did not plan to make a
counter offer. He also praised local IAM President Tom
Wroblewski for putting the proposal to a vote because it showed
what Boeing needs to offer to extend the contract and avoid the
risk of a strike when the current labor deal ends in 2016.
"It was a test and we had a structural failure,"
Buffenbarger said, using industry jargon for a test of limits.
"If Boeing wants to do a retest, talk to us. The ball is in
their court."
Many investors still expect a labor deal, because it is far
easier logistically to build the plane in Washington, where
Boeing already builds the 777.
Buffenbarger acknowledged that Boeing Chief Executive Jim
McNerney was serious about considering alternatives and may not
allow further talks with the union on building the 777X in
Everett.
"I know Jim McNerney," Buffenbarger said. "I don't think
Jim's a bluffer."
'STIFFER COMPETITION'
Talks between Boeing and the union began in the second week
of October, Buffenbarger said. Officials met every few days at a
neutral spot in Seattle, not at Boeing or the union offices.
Talks were "on a very fast timeline that was being driven by
the Boeing board making a decision to expedite development of
the 777X," he said.
Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Ray Conner and
Stan Deal, vice president of supply chain management,
represented Boeing. The union side included Mark Johnson,
aerospace coordinator; Richard Michalski, a recently retired
general vice president; and Wroblewski.
Buffenbarger said Conner and Deal expressed the Boeing
board's view that launch of the Airbus A350 went "a lot more
smoothly than was anticipated. So they see stiffer competition
now arriving earlier rather than later."
Customers such as Emirates airline, which is a big buyer of
the current 777, are clamoring for the 777X to replace jets they
plan to retire later in the decade. Emirates is expected to
announce an order for at least 100 777X jetliners in the next
few days at the Dubai Airshow, where Boeing is expected to
formally launch the jet.
But despite the sales success, Boeing has felt intense
competition from Airbus in recent weeks.
In September, the A350 won part of a major order from
Deutsche Lufthansa that had been expected to go to
Boeing. In October, longtime Boeing customer Japan Airlines
ordered the A350 over Boeing's competing bid with the 777X.
Buffenbarger said those concerns weighed into the timing and
urgency for speeding up development of the 777X.
"We know we've got a horse race here," he said.
To help attract the 777X, Washington state lawmakers passed
an $8.7 billion package of tax breaks and other incentives that
Boeing said was also necessary to bring the 777X to the state.
'WRESTLING' WITH VOTE
The contract vote on Wednesday pitted the promise of the
777X for at least 20 years against a number of contract changes
union members found hard to accept.
Buffenbarger said there was give-and-take in the talks.
Boeing initially sought to extend the contract for 18 or 20
years, he said, but reduced that to eight years.
But other issues proved intractable. Higher healthcare costs
in the deal were not popular with members, but are in line with
increases other companies face, he said. While they are steep
compared with what machinists now pay, they might look
competitive in coming years.
One big sticking point: The offer would have increased the
number of years required for workers to reach the top of the pay
scale to 16 from six. That would slow pay increases.
But it was Boeing's offer to replace the union pension with
a 401(k)-style savings plan that drew strong objections from
members who said their predecessors fought for that benefit.
"None of us like it," Buffenbarger said of the plan. "But
when you put a pencil to it, money wise, it was equivalent."
Buffenbarger said it was fairest to take Boeing's best offer
and let members decide.
He stopped short of calling the vote a victory.
"I'm still wrestling with the ramifications," he said,
adding that other planes built at Boeing's massive Everett,
Washington, factory are winding down and "you can only keep them
on life support for so long."
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Ken Wills and Peter
Cooney)