CHICAGO Dec 21 Unionized workers at Boeing Co
who resoundingly rejected a proposed contract last month
will get a chance to vote on the company's latest offer, the
union's national office said on Saturday, despite opposition to
the revised deal from local labor leaders.
"I can confirm that a vote will take place," Frank Larkin, a
spokesman for International Association of Machinists, told
Reuters. "But the date and details are still being finalized."
In November, machinists at the Everett, Washington, plant
where Boeing's 777 jet is built voted 2-to-1 against the
company's initial offer.
The eight-year contract would have kept production of
Boeing's next jet - the 777X - in Washington state. But in
exchange, management wanted to replace the workers' pension plan
with a 401(k)-style retirement savings account and raise their
healthcare costs.
In the aftermath of that vote, Boeing said it would look for
other locations to build the 777X, the only jet the company is
likely to develop in the next 15 years.
Boeing also came back with a revised offer that included a
signing bonus and some concessions. But leaders of IAM District
Lodge 751, which represents the 31,000 workers, refused to put
it up for a vote, saying the changes were not significant
enough.
In an e-mail to Reuters on Saturday, Bryan Corliss, a
spokesman for District Lodge 751, said "our leadership is trying
to contact our International President for details. As soon as
we have them we will pass them on to our members."