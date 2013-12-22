SEATTLE Dec 21 Unionized workers at Boeing Co
who resoundingly rejected a proposed contract last month
will get a chance to vote on the company's latest offer, the
union's national office said on Saturday, despite opposition to
the revised deal from local labor leaders.
"I can confirm that a vote will take place," Frank Larkin, a
spokesman for International Association of Machinists, told
Reuters. "But the date and details are still being finalized."
Boeing on Saturday said its offer was still valid,
countering suggestions at a union rally last Thursday that said
there was no offer because the local leaders had rejected it.
"The terms of Boeing's enhanced contract offer to the IAM on
December 12 stand," Boeing spokesman Doug Alder said in an
email. "If ratified by the membership, Boeing would honor that
contract."
In November, machinists at the Everett, Washington, plant
where Boeing's 777 jet is built voted 2-to-1 against the
company's initial offer.
The eight-year contract would have kept production of
Boeing's next jet - the 777X - in Washington state. But in
exchange, management wanted to replace the workers' pension plan
with a 401(k)-style retirement savings account and raise their
healthcare costs.
In the aftermath of that vote, Boeing said it would look for
other locations to build the 777X, the only jet the company is
likely to develop in the next 15 years.
Boeing later made a revised offer that included a larger
signing bonus and other concessions, and asked union leaders to
endorse it. But the leaders of IAM District Lodge 751, which
represents the 31,000 workers, refused endorse it or put it up
for a vote, saying the changes were not significant enough.
In an email to Reuters on Saturday, Bryan Corliss, a
spokesman for District Lodge 751, said "our leadership is trying
to contact our International President for details. As soon as
we have them we will pass them on to our members."