NEW YORK Oct 28 The U.S. National Labor Relations Board said on Tuesday it has dismissed all of the charges filed by workers against Boeing Co related to a contract vote in January by its machinists.

The Seattle office of the NLRB said it had received about 20 complaints stating Boeing had threatened workers in Washington state and engaged in unlawful bargaining by saying it would locate production of a forthcoming aircraft elsewhere unless they signed a contract extension that froze their pensions.

"We found that the evidence was insufficient that Boeing made any unlawful threats or that their bargaining proposals were unlawful," Ron Hooks, director of the NLRB Region 19 office, told Reuters. The office covers the Seattle area where Boeing builds most of its commercial aircraft.

Dismissal letters about the Boeing charges were sent out last week, starting a two-week period when the decisions can be appealed.

Boeing was not immediately able to comment.

Workers also had filed more than 30 charges against the union, the International Association of Machinists (IAM), saying it had not conducted the vote properly, since it was held during a period when many workers were away on vacation. Those charges were previously dismissed, Hooks said.

The "international," an umbrella organization, oversees local districts, such as District 751, which represents more than 31,000 machinists in the Puget Sound area who work at Boeing.

By a narrow margin, the workers on Jan. 3 ratified an eight-year contract extension that ensured Boeing would build its new 777X jetliner and wings in the Seattle area, where Boeing has built aircraft for more than 90 years.

Had the workers rejected the offer, Boeing had said it would consider making the successor to its popular 777 widebody jet elsewhere and had received offers from 22 states interested in hosting the new factory. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)