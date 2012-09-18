PARIS, Sept 18 Boeing is on track to reach its next production target for the 787 Dreamliner, a French supplier said on Tuesday.

Boeing is producing 3.5 of the new carbon-composite jets a month and plans to raise monthly output to five by the end of the year, on the way to 10 a month by the end of next year.

"I am pretty confident in Boeing's announcements. The way they are communicating with suppliers leaves no doubt about the fact that they really aim to achieve this performance," Olivier Zarrrouati, chief executive of Zodiac Aerospace, said.

"Five (a month) by the end of the year seems very achievable to me. A lot of capacity has been put in place and the aircraft development is complete," he told analysts in a conference call.

A Boeing spokesman said the U.S. company had already lifted monthly throughput on its gobal supply chain to the equivalent of five 787 aircraft a month in preparation for the next step-up in final assembly rates.

Zodiac makes escape slides, oxygen masks, windshield wipers, cockpit equipment and waste and water management equipment for the Dreamliner, a lightweight long-range passenger jet which entered service last year following a delay of three years.