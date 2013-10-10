(Adds detail and quotes from interview)
By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK Oct 10 The chief executive of
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA said on Thursday that Boeing
Co changed the design of a hydraulic pump that failed on
its 787 Dreamliner in recent weeks, a failure that caused the
$200 million high-tech plane to be taken out of service for two
weeks.
Bjorn Kjos, CEO of the airline, told Reuters in an interview
that the faulty pump controlled flaps used to steer the plane,
and its failure put the jet out of service every other day.
"I think the Dreamliner is going to be a fantastic
aircraft," he said. "We know from the one that has flown very
well so far, that it is performing fantastic" on fuel burn "and
passengers love it."
The interview marked a softer tone for the airline in
describing Boeing's newest jet, which has experienced a string
of troubles since it entered service two years ago. Previously,
Norwegian Air had said the "Dreamliner has proven to be more of
a nightmare for airlines relying on this new craft, especially
Norwegian Air Shuttle."
Taking the plane out of service required Norwegian Air to
lease an Airbus A340 jet, and stranded passengers for
up to 12 hours. Kjos declined to disclose the cost of those
measures, though he said the fuel burn on the four-engine Airbus
jet was high, especially compared with the next-generation,
two-engine 787.
"Obviously it is no good that the passengers are delayed for
12 hours. You shouldn't accept that. So I am angry on behalf of
the passengers. But I know Boeing will fix this aircraft. They
have the resources to fix it and they know how to fix it."
He said Boeing had sent 15 people from Seattle to work on
the plane in Stockholm, where the plane was located.
Kjos said Boeing redesigned the hydraulic pump to make it
more reliable, after Norwegian Air and other airlines had pump
failures. He said Boeing is completing two weeks of overhauling
Norwegian Air's faulty 787 Dreamliner, fixing the pump and other
equipment. He said the plane's electrical system was "fine" but
software flaws had caused incorrect warnings to appear in the
cockpit.
Only one of the airline's two 787 Dreamliners had serious
issues, he said, and that plane is due to come back from service
by Boeing this week. He said he wants to buy more 787s to
support passenger growth at Norwegian Air that he forecast at 20
percent a year, up from about 20 million passengers a year
currently.
"Nothing can substitute a Dreamliner. I'm totally convinced
that we made the right decision when we went for the
Dreamliner," he said.
