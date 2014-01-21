SEATTLE Jan 21 Discount airline Norwegian Air
Shuttle ASA said on Tuesday that a fuel leak on a
Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner caused a flight from Bangkok to
Oslo to be delayed by 19 hours.
The aircraft was preparing for departure on Sunday with
passengers on board when crew members noticed a fuel leak, a
Norwegian spokesman told Reuters.
The leak was caused by a problem with a fuel valve, the
spokesman said. Passengers were taken off the plane, which was
taken out of service. The flight departed 19 hours later and the
jet was later sent to a maintenance facility in Stockholm.
Norwegian said it did not have more detail about the problem
because Boeing is responsible for maintenance of the airline's
787 fleet.
Boeing did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The incident is one of a number of problems that 787
operators have experienced with Boeing's newest jetliner.
Technical problems are not unusual when new aircraft enter
service. Just over a year after the 787 began commercial
operation in late 2011, the worldwide fleet was grounded in
January 2013 after lithium-ion batteries overheated on two 787
jets in less than two weeks.
In October, Norwegian Chief Executive Bjorn Kjos praised the
jet's flying performance and fuel efficiency, but expressed
concern that the airline was forced to take one of the new $200
million jets out of service for two weeks and lease an
alternative jet because of problems with a hydraulic pump.
Boeing redesigned the pump to solve the problem.
Last week, a battery melted and emitted smoke from a parked
787 Dreamliner operated by Japan Airlines. The incident
at Tokyo Narita airport caused the jet to be taken out of
service.
The fuel leak on the Norwegian jet in Bangkok, and other
incidents, have combined to lower the plane's ability to
consistently depart on time on scheduled flights. Most older
aircraft are highly reliable, able to leave the gate on time
more than 99 percent of the time.
In October, Boeing Chief Executive Jim McNerney said the
company was "making good progress" on improving the reliability
of the 787, but that he was not yet satisfied with the
performance, which was about 97 percent on time. That means for
every 100 flights, three are unable to leave on time due to
mechanical issues with the plane.
Norwegian did not provide a reliability level, but spokesman
Lasse Sandaker-Nielsen said, "Recently, the overall reliability
of our 787 fleet has not been satisfactory."