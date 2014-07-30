July 31 Bank of England's Ben Broadbent:

* "Edge is coming off" UK Housing market and this may start to affect the wider economy by the end of the year -Bloomberg

* Near-term growth indicators are quite strong, though officials predict "some softening" in economic expansion-Bloomberg

* "To expect some slowdown over the next year, toward the end of the year into next year, isn't unreasonable" -Bloomberg Source text: (bloom.bg/1tvbAU6)