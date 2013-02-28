METALS-London copper eyes biggest weekly loss since August
* Traders concerned about China's credit availability for metals
Feb 28 Bank of America Corp may incur another $4 billion in losses on future repurchases of troubled mortgage securities, as well as up to $3.1 billion in legal losses beyond the amount it has reserved, the bank said in a securities filing on Thursday.
The second-largest U.S. bank by assets also said its litigation expenses, excluding lawyer costs, fell 25 percent last year, to $4.2 billion from $5.6 billion in 2011.
Bank of America detailed the expenses and potential losses in its annual filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
* Traders concerned about China's credit availability for metals
* Says initial public offering of 16.7 million common shares priced at $14.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. announces pricing of public offering of 6,100,000 shares of common stock