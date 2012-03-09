BRIEF-XPO Logistics reaffirms previously issued financial guidance for 2016, 2017 and 2018
* Xpo Logistics Inc - reaffirming its previously issued financial guidance for 2016, 2017 and 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, March 9 A team of four debt capital markets origination bankers has quit Bank of America Merrill Lynch, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
K.J. Kim, who was responsible for Southeast Asia, Jimmy Choi, who was in charge of high-yield debt, and Leonard Ng, a vice-president in Hong Kong, have resigned, together with a junior banker, one source confirmed.
The bank could have further departures from its team of more than 20 debt bankers in Asia-Pacific, with at least two more debt bankers in talks, according to two sources.
Michael Luk, who has since joined ANZ, brought the bankers to BofA Merrill, the investment banking arm of Bank of America Corp. (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan and Lawrence White; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Xpo Logistics Inc - reaffirming its previously issued financial guidance for 2016, 2017 and 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Maya Gold And Silver Inc says production of 53,376 ounces (1660 kg) during month of January 2017 at its Zgounder silver mine in Morocco Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tirex Resources Ltd - mining license application for rehova mining property in Albania had been approved by Ministry Of Energy and Industry