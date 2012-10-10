By Lawrence White
SINGAPORE Oct 10 Bank of America Corp
has hired Loh Boon Chye, a Deutsche Bank AG veteran,
as head of Asia Pacific global markets, according to an internal
memo obtained by Reuters.
The markets division that Loh will run comprises equities,
fixed-income, currencies and commodities and Loh's appointment
marks the first time Bank of America's global markets Asia
business has been managed by a single leader.
Loh at different times ran both the global markets and the
corporate and investment banking divisions at Deutsche Bank.
Bank of America is seeking to improve cooperation between its
own equivalent units across the region with his hiring.
In addition to the title of head of Asia Pacific global
markets, a new role for the bank, Loh will be deputy president
for Asia Pacific and country executive for Singapore and
Southeast Asia, the memo said. He will start work in December
and will join the bank's executive committee for Asia Pacific.
A spokesman for Bank of America Merrill Lynch confirmed the
contents of the memo but declined to comment further.
Loh, a Singaporean known as one of the chief architects of
Deutsche Bank's Asia markets business, left in March after 17
years at that firm.
Loh's appointment comes as Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
like many of its peers in the industry, looks to reduce costs
and increase the efficiency of its sales and trading businesses
by integrating the fixed-income and equities divisions under the
banner of a single unified markets unit.
He is expected to take on the task of getting a unified
markets group to liaise more effectively with the corporate and
investment banking business, as falling revenues and trading
volumes push investment banks in Asia to try to shrink
operations and cross-sell products more effectively.
Loh was appointed Asia Pacific head of corporate and
investment banking at Deutsche Bank in 2010, a title he held
until his departure. He joined the firm in 1995 and in 2002
became head of the global markets Asia unit that he helped
build.
Known for his close ties with the financial institutions of
his home country, Loh began his career as an investment officer
at the Monetary Authority of Singapore in 1989 and was a
non-independent director of the Singapore Exchange from 2004 to
2012.