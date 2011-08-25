(Repeats story first filed Thursday with no change to text)
* BofA's CCB discount may need to exceed the 14.3 pct last
time
* China bank valuations at record lows
* Limited list of buyers poses challenge for BofA
* BofA-Merrill banking team will want piece of the action
By Kelvin Soh and Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Aug 25 Bank of America faces
the grim prospect of selling its China Construction Bank
stake at a steep discount, in a bad market, with a
limited set of obvious buyers.
Despite that outlook, BofA is expected to unload part of the
stake soon after next week's lock-up expires, given the bank's
capital needs and its falling, single-digit share price.
With roughly half of its $17 billion plus holding up for
grabs, the size of the block alone in a market like this
presents a challenge.
The timing isn't pretty, as BofA will need to show a bargain
price for an institutional lot that is very skittish right now,
just as CCB and other Chinese banks are trading at record low
valuations.
"If they're given a bit of flexibility, then they might want
to wait a bit for markets to go up. The timing is not ideal at
all," said Todd Martin, Asia equity strategist at Societe
Generale in Hong Kong.
CCB shares are down 27 percent this year, lagging the
broader market's 15 percent drop and a 23 percent fall in the
Hang Seng Composite Index of 13 financial companies .
BofA used the newly acquired Merrill Lynch investment
banking team and UBS in the $2.8 billion chunk of CCB it sold in
January 2009.
When BofA sold a $7.3 billion CCB tranche in May 2009, it
did so through a private sale, meaning the Merrill team could
not technically get league table credit for handling the deal --
causing some jabs from rivals and a bit of internal friction at
the time.
BofA hired star Asia equity capital markets banker Matthew
Koder from UBS this year. Whenever the bank sells it's CCB
stake, the expectation from industry insiders is that Koder will
want his team's name on that trade.
The bank could elect to sell part of the holding to a
consortium of buyers, and part through the stock market.
Several names have been thrown into the ring as potential
buyers of the CCB stake this time around. Aside from Middle
Eastern sovereign wealth funds like the Kuwait Investment
Authority, there are the usual suspects of China Life
and Singapore state fund Temasek Holdings .
Any interested party is likely to look at the 14 percent
discount BofA offered in the May 2009 selldown as a yardstick,
said Kevin Chan, head of China and Hong Kong financial research
at CLSA.
Even with that discount, buyers may be hard to come by.
The three buyers who purchased the $7.3 billion stake that
May can hardly be counted on this time around. The easiest trade
is to sell the stake to a consortium or one or several large
funds. If that doesn't work, standard fund investors are called.
Indeed, hedge fund sources say they have received calls from
BofA to gauge interest in the CCB stake.
In the end, BofA may or may not sell. Some in the market
point out, however, that outside factors play a role in the
bank's decision.
"It's all up to the U.S. regulators now," said Steven Chan,
an analyst at MF Global in Hong Kong. "When the U.S. regulators
want to see the banks' money capital adequacy ratio is when Bank
of America has to sell."
If BofA sells the maximum 13.56 billion shares to keep a 5
percent stake, it would pocket almost $8 billion if the same 14
percent discount it used in 2009 is applied. This means BofA
stands to make a profit of at least $3 billion on the
sale .
BofA in Hong Kong referred questions on CCB to its
office in New York, which wasn't immediately available for
comment on this article after working hours.
QUIET IN THE MIDDLE EAST
Middle East sovereign wealth funds, approached earlier this
month about the CCB stake, appear to be un-interested, say
industry sources. (To read a Reuters story on the approach,
click on ).
Aside from it being a holy month in the region, when many
professionals are away, Middle East sovereign wealth funds have
China exposure already, with the Qatar Investment Authority
(QIA) and Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) being cornerstone
investors in Agricultural Bank of China's $22 billion
IPO last year.
One source said that with China banks expected to raise
money through rights offerings next year, the Mid-east funds may
want to save their money.
China Life , the world's most valuable insurer, and
Singapore state fund Temasek stepped in together with rainmaker
Fang Fenglei's Hopu Investment Management to buy the CCB shares
in May 2009.
This time around, all three are unlikely buyers, with China
Life grappling with restructuring problems, Temasek having just
sold some CCB shares in July, and Hopu winding down after Fang
and his two co-founders parted ways this year.
China's other major life insurer Ping An has its
own banking unit and owns more than half of Shenzhen Development
Bank, and is not considering any more mega deals, its spokesman
Richard Sheng said on Wednesday.
"It's a very big chunk of shares, and BofA will be very
hard-pressed to find buyers for so many shares if they choose to
sell it as a block deal," said Alexander Lee, an analyst at
DBS-Vickers in Hong Kong.
(Editing by Michael Flaherty)