HONG KONG Nov 7 Bank of America Corp is
considering further reducing its stake in China Construction
Bank Corp , a newspaper reported said on
Monday, after the U.S. bank cut its holding by half in August.
BofA officials contacted CCB over the weekend to say that
the U.S. bank was weighing selling part of its remaining CCB
stake to boost its capital, the South China Morning Post
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
BofA and CCB officials declined commment.
In August, BofA sold about half its 10 percent stake in CCB
raising about $8.3 billion. . BofA's remaining
stake is worth about $9.2 billion based on CCB's current market
value.
CCB's Hong Kong-listed shares were down 2.8 percent by
mid-morning, while the benchmark Hang Seng Index was down
0.16 percent.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Additional reporting by Terril
Jones; Editing by Chris Lewis)