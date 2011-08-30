UPDATE 3-Investors tiptoe back into Russia in toystore IPO
* Values Russia's biggest toy retailer at 62.8 bln roubles (Adds context, bankers and asset manager comments)
HONG KONG Aug 30 Bank of America Merrill Lynch, the investment banking unit of Bank of America , will likely climb two positions in mergers and acquisitions rankings in Asia-Pacific to fifth after handling on its own an $8.3 billion deal to sell China Construction Bank shares.
The firm, which advised on $34.11 billion worth of deals so far in 2011 in Asia ex-Japan, was the sole manager of the sale of CCB shares to a group of investors, a deal many in the market expected to be done via a block share sale, not as a takeover.
The CCB transaction would push BofA Merrill Lynch to an estimated $42 billion in deals, behind Goldman Sachs' $96.3 billion, Morgan Stanley's $61.5 billion, UBS's $58.4 billion and JPMorgan's $58.4 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The deal is a boon for Matthew Koder, a star Asia equity capital markets banker hired from UBS in March as head of investment banking at BofA Merrill Lynch in Hong Kong.
Charlotte, North Carolina-based BofA agreed on Monday to sell 13.1 billion CCB shares, reducing its stake in the Chinese lender to about 5 percent from 10.6 percent.
Before CCB's IPO in 2005, Bank of America paid $3 billion for a 9.9 percent stake in the Chinese bank. The U.S. bank increased its holdings in following years to 25.6 billion shares, including 23.6 billion that came out of lock-up on Aug. 29. After the share sale, Bank of America will still have about 12.1 billion CCB shares, worth nearly $9 billion. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Values Russia's biggest toy retailer at 62.8 bln roubles (Adds context, bankers and asset manager comments)
Feb 8 U.S. health insurer Humana Inc on Wednesday put off providing a 2017 financial outlook as it reviews the court ruling against its planned $34 billion sale to Aetna Inc and said it had cut its Obamacare rolls.
NEW YORK, Feb 8 Private equity firm Carlyle Group L.P. posted sharply lower-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday following losses in its hedge fund businesses that it has since exited.