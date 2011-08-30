HONG KONG Aug 30 Bank of America Merrill Lynch, the investment banking unit of Bank of America , will likely climb two positions in mergers and acquisitions rankings in Asia-Pacific to fifth after handling on its own an $8.3 billion deal to sell China Construction Bank shares.

The firm, which advised on $34.11 billion worth of deals so far in 2011 in Asia ex-Japan, was the sole manager of the sale of CCB shares to a group of investors, a deal many in the market expected to be done via a block share sale, not as a takeover.

The CCB transaction would push BofA Merrill Lynch to an estimated $42 billion in deals, behind Goldman Sachs' $96.3 billion, Morgan Stanley's $61.5 billion, UBS's $58.4 billion and JPMorgan's $58.4 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The deal is a boon for Matthew Koder, a star Asia equity capital markets banker hired from UBS in March as head of investment banking at BofA Merrill Lynch in Hong Kong.

Charlotte, North Carolina-based BofA agreed on Monday to sell 13.1 billion CCB shares, reducing its stake in the Chinese lender to about 5 percent from 10.6 percent.

Before CCB's IPO in 2005, Bank of America paid $3 billion for a 9.9 percent stake in the Chinese bank. The U.S. bank increased its holdings in following years to 25.6 billion shares, including 23.6 billion that came out of lock-up on Aug. 29. After the share sale, Bank of America will still have about 12.1 billion CCB shares, worth nearly $9 billion. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)