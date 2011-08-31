HONG KONG Aug 31 Bank of America has named Catherine Cai and Bing Wang as co-heads of China investment banking, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Cai, a 10-year veteran of the firm, was previously vice-chairman of China investment banking, according to the memo. Wang rejoined the firm in 2009 and was most recently head of China corporate finance. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)