NEW YORK, May 1 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch is scrambling to minimise losses stemming from its purchase of a mandatory convertible security that it agreed to buy from NextEra Energy.

The bank purchased the US$600m security at a 5.599% dividend and a 20% conversion premium in the hopes of extracting a small profit.

The terms, however, are among the most aggressive ever seen on a mandatory convertible, leading to speculation about the amount of potential losses. After winning the mandate, the bank launched marketing last night at US$48.75-$49.00, just above fees of 3% that set the break-even at US$48.50.

But unable to attract investor interest, the bank lowered the asking price this morning to US$47.50, implying a US$12m loss on the US$600m purchase. At a US$47.00 re-offer, the bank could lose as much as US$18m on the trade.

"We knew it was aggressive going in," said one rival convertible banker whose firm submitted a bid. "We had a best-case scenario and another if we were wrong. These guys appeared to have no strategy."

NextEra Energy, an electric utility, ran the auction over the course of the past week in staged events. Banks were asked to "solve" on the basis of dividend, with the premium fixed at 20%.

A half-dozen banks participated in the bidding process. The cover bids were believed to be above 6%, with some banks dropping out on the view that the bidding had become overly aggressive, according to sources.

"We were told there were certain banks that were willing to price through fees to put up a league table trade," said a second convertible banker. "Even in the high-6s, we thought we would have to discount below par."

Mandatory convertible bonds, which oblige the holder to convert into equity at the end of three years, are viewed by investors as a dividend-enhanced form of equity. Investors give up upside participation in the stock in return for a higher dividend.

Typically, the dividend pick-up is 300bp-500bp over the common stock yield. In this case, the dividend enhancement was roughly 212bp over the common dividend yield (3.48%), based on last night's closing share price. Making the re-marketing effort more difficult, NextEra shares are down 43 cents, or 0.4%, to US$63.45 in mid-day trading.

Bank of America officials could not be reached for comment. (Stephen Lacey is US Editor for IFR)