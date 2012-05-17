Northern Trust buys UBS Asset Management administration units
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
May 16 Bank of America has hired three investment bankers specializing in the power and renewable energy sector from Credit Suisse for the U.S. market, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.
Ray Wood will join the bank as head of U.S. power and renewables business, while newly hired Gavin Wolfe and Jason Satsky will report to Wood. All three will be based in New York.
Wood was most recently the co-head of U.S. power and renewables business at Credit Suisse, according to the memo.
The new team will report to Laurie Coben and Julian Mylchreest, Bank of America's Global Co-heads of Energy and Power.
The contents of the memo was confirmed by a Bank of America spokesman. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad and Paritosh Bansal; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
TOKYO, Feb 20 A major aluminium producer has made an indicative offer of a premium of $125 per tonne to Japanese buyers for April-June primary metal shipments, up 32 percent from the last quarter, three sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Monday.
Feb 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points at 7,310 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.3 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.