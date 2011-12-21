(Adds BofA comment)
Dec 20 Bank of America Corp is
close to settling a U.S. Justice Department probe into whether
its unit Countrywide Financial violated fair lending practices,
Bloomberg said, citing two people with knowledge of the
discussions.
A deal may be announced as early as this week and will
include money to compensate Countrywide customers, the agency
said.
BofA had bought subprime lender Countrywide at the height of
the financial crisis in 2008.
Bank of America spokesman Dan Frahm told Reuters that no
settlement has been announced and he can't comment on the report
at this stage.
DOJ and BofA did not comment on the development to
Bloomberg. DOJ could not immediately be reached by Reuters
outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Vinu
Pilakkott)