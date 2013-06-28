By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, June 28 Bank of America has
tapped a Moelis & Company financial services investment banker
as vice chairman of its global financial institutions group,
according to a memo reviewed by Reuters that was sent to the
bank's employees Friday morning.
John Binnie, who joined Moelis in 2009, will join Bank of
America in the fall, according to the memo from Bill Egan, who
heads the global financial institutions group.
During his 30-year investment banking career, Binnie has
worked at Southgate Alternative Investment Strategies, Morgan
Stanley and Citigroup Inc, according to the memo.