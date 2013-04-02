UPDATE 3-Canada's banks, insurers set up small business fund
* Pension funds could also invest -CIBC CEO (Adds comment from RBC CEO, business group)
HONG KONG, April 2 The prime brokerage unit of Bank of America Merrill Lynch has hired former Morgan Stanley executive Deepak Abraham as head of capital strategy in Asia Pacific, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Bank of America's spokesman Mark Tsang confirmed the contents of the memo.
Abraham, who will relocate from Dubai to Hong Kong, will help the bank's hedge fund clients raise capital from investors, a role mainly known as capital introduction in the industry.
He will report to Graham Seaton, the head of the bank's prime brokerage unit in Asia Pacific.
Prime brokers provide services such as clearing trades and lending money to hedge funds.
Abraham was most recently head of Middle East and North Africa prime brokerage at Morgan Stanley, according to the memo sent by Richard Boseley, head of Asia Pacific equities sales and global markets financing & futures, and Seaton.
Before that, he spent six years at Goldman Sachs in London, the memo added.
March 9 Invesco PowerShares, a unit of investment manager Invesco Ltd, named Nima Pouyan to head its business in Switzerland and Ashkan Daghestani as its business development director in the UK.
NEW YORK, March 9 Facing a Justice Department suit claiming it misrepresented the quality of loans underlying tens of billions of dollars of mortgage-backed securities sold between 2005 and 2007, Barclays claimed this week that the government’s suit is based on an overly expansive interpretation of a 1989 law intended to protect U.S. banks from self-dealing insiders.