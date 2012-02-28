HONG KONG Feb 28 Bank of America Corp's head of global markets financing and futures in Asia-Pacific, Brian Canniffe, has quit, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The Wall Street bank has replaced Canniffe with Richard Boseley, head of Asia-Pacific equity sales, who has assumed the additional responsibility, the sources said.

A Bank of America Corp spokesman declined comment. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Chris Lewis)