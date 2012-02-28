(Refiles to add sourcing in second paragraph)

HONG KONG Feb 28 Bank of America Corp's head of global markets financing and futures in Asia-Pacific, Brian Canniffe, has left the company, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The Wall Street bank has replaced Canniffe with Richard Boseley, head of Asia-Pacific equity sales, who has assumed the additional responsibility, the memo and sources said.

A Bank of America Corp spokesman declined comment.

Bank staff were told about the departure in a memo yesterday by Stu Hendel, global head of prime brokerage, and Peter MacDonald, head of Asia Pacific equities.

"Richard takes over from Brian Canniffe who has informed us of his decision to leave the firm after an appropriate transition period," said the memo.

Boseley will report to MacDonald and Hendel. He will continue to report to Soofian Zuberi for his equity sales role.

Graham Seaton, head of Asia prime brokerage, and Denis Kelliher, head of Asia margin and risk, will continue in their roles, reporting to Boseley. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Chris Lewis)