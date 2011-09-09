Sept 8 Bank of America Corp officials
have discussed slashing roughly 40,000 jobs during the first
wave of a restructuring, the Wall Street Journal said, citing
people familiar with the plans.
The number of job cuts are not final and could change. The
restructuring aims to reduce the bank's workforce over a period
of years, the Journal said.
The newspaper said BofA executives met Thursday in Charlotte
and will gather again Friday to make final decisions on the
reductions, putting the finishing touches on five months of
work.
Bank of America could not immediately be reached for comment
by Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours.
Banks are shedding jobs worldwide as stricter regulations
and a tough second quarter for trading income take their toll on
investment banking units in particular.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Anshuman
Daga)