SINGAPORE Aug 19 Bank of America plans to cut about 3,500 jobs in the third quarter across the company as part of a business review, according to an internal communication to employees.

"The company regularly adjusts staffing models to changing opportunities in the marketplace, and these reductions are part of that process," said the communication dated August 18 and seen by Reuters on Friday.

"These reductions are in addition to about 2,500 reductions we have already made, year-to-date," it said. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)