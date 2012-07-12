(Adds detail from ruling, case number)
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, July 12 A U.S. appeals court
ruled that several banks, including JP Morgan Chase & Co
, Wells Fargo & Co and Bank of America Corp
do not have to face a civil antitrust lawsuit over fees
charged when customers withdraw money from a different bank's
ATM.
The opinion on Thursday came from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court
of Appeals and it affirmed a lower court's ruling. Attorneys for
the plaintiffs, who are ATM card holders, could not immediately
be reached for comment, nor could representatives for JP Morgan,
Wells Fargo or BofA.
Plaintiffs sued several banks in 2004 and sought class
action status, alleging the banks colluded to fix an ATM network
interchange fee, which is then passed on to consumers as part of
the foreign ATM fee. They sought damages dating back to 2000.
A federal judge in San Francisco entered a judgment in favor
of the banks before trial, saying the plaintiffs did not have
standing to pursue the case. On Thursday, the 9th Circuit
agreed.
"Plaintiffs concede that they have never directly paid
interchange fees," wrote Judge N.R. Smith for a unanimous
three-judge panel.
Under federal antitrust laws, such indirect purchasers
cannot bring the lawsuit, he wrote.
The case in the 9th Circuit is In re: ATM Fee Antitrust
Litigation, 10-17354.
(Editing by Andre Grenon)