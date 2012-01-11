BRIEF-Rent-A-Center Q4 loss per share $0.23
* Rent-A-Center, Inc. reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 results
HONG KONG Jan 11 Bank of America has named David Killingback as the head of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for Asia-Pacific ex-Japan, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
BofA, which is cutting about a fifth of its managing directors across its Asia investment banking division, also appointed Raj Balakrishnan and Asit Bhatia as the co-heads of India investment banking.
Michael Cho, one of the co-heads of Asia-Pacific ex-Japan, ex-Australia and India, is among the top bankers departing BofA under the restructuring. Xiuping Zhang, the other co-head of M&A, will continue to focus on China M&A, a person familiar with the matter said.
A BofA spokesman confirmed the content of the memo.
TOKYO, Feb 14 Toshiba Corp has delayed its earnings announcement, planned for Tuesday, after it was not able to immediately secure the approval of its auditor, a source briefed on the matter said.
DUBAI, Feb 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.