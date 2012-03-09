HONG KONG, March 9 Bank of America Merrill
Lynch on Friday announced that Matthew Koder will take up the
role of president of Asia-Pacific business, a source at the bank
told Reuters, with incumbent Brian Brille becoming chairman of
the region.
Koder, whose hiring was announced in March last year, joined
BofA from UBS AG and has overseen a major
restructuring of the company's operations in Asia. Brille became
president of the bank's business in the region in 2009.
BofA has pruned the ranks of its senior investment bankers
in Asia, cutting 15 of its 75 Asia managing directors. Among the
departures was managing director Michael Cho, a veteran Merrill
Lynch Asia M&A banker.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch is the investment banking arm
of Bank of America Corp.
