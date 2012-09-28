* Q3 results likely to be hit by 28 cents per share -BofA
* With legal charges and other items, Q3 loss likely
-analysts
* Bank still suffering from crisis-era decisions
* Investors accuse bank of withholding information when
buying Merrill
By Martha Graybow and Rick Rothacker
Sept 28 Bank of America Corp agreed on
Friday to pay $2.43 billion to settle claims it hid crucial
information from shareholders when it bought investment bank
Merrill Lynch & Co at the height of the financial crisis.
The settlement, among the biggest of its kind to stem from
the 2008 meltdown, underscores how Bank of America is still
suffering from decisions it made during the crisis, even as
competitors are moving on.
The second largest U.S. bank likely lost money in the third
quarter in large part because of the agreement, while other
major banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells
Fargo & Co are expected to earn billions of dollars
each.
As Lehman Brothers failed in September 2008, Bank of America
agreed to buy Merrill Lynch. But in the weeks after that
agreement, the bank tried unsuccessfully to scrap the deal.
Merrill Lynch generated more than $15 billion of losses and its
executives agreed to award employees up to $5.8 billion of
bonuses.
Bank of America's shareholders voted to approve the deal in
December 2008. After the merger closed, Bank of America shares
fell sharply, and investors sued, saying Merrill's losses and
bonuses should have been disclosed before the vote.
Bank of America denied the lawsuit's allegations, but CEO
Brian Moynihan said the bank agreed to settle to remove
uncertainty and put the case behind it.
The Merrill Lynch deal, as well as the bank's 2008 purchase
of subprime lender Countrywide Financial, have ended up costing
Bank of America billions, with the bank's mortgage business
alone losing more than $35 billion since the Countrywide deal.
But the Merrill Lynch acquisition has also given much needed
revenue to Bank of America. While the bank does not break out
its results from Merrill Lynch, its wealth management and
investment banking units, which owe much of their business to
Merrill, generated nearly $160 billion of revenue from 2009
through June, or 43 percent of the bank's overall revenue.
Friday's settlement, which requires court approval, would
resolve a case set for an Oct. 22 trial in U.S. District Court
in Manhattan. Investors sued the company and executives
including former Chief Executive Ken Lewis, but Bank of America
said it was footing the bill for the settlement.
At a brief hearing before Judge Kevin Castel on Friday
afternoon, the judge told lawyers, "This is, needless to say, a
good development," referring to the settlement. Few expect the
settlement to face the obstacles that Bank of America
experienced in 2009 when settling with the Securities and
Exchange Commission over this same acquisition. A judge rejected
the bank's initial settlement and forced both parties to
renegotiate it.
LONG-SOUGHT DEAL
In September 2008, Bank of America's Lewis told his
shareholders that buying Merrill Lynch was a real opportunity.
The investment bank had the biggest retail brokerage on the
Street, which gave Bank of America a new channel for selling
products like credit cards.
As the deal started to look bad toward the end of 2008,
Lewis tried to back out of it. But then-Treasury Secretary Henry
Paulson pressured him to go through with the transaction. In
January 2009, when Bank of America closed on its Merrill Lynch
purchase, it received a $20 billion government bailout to shore
up its balance sheet.
Bank of America has since repaid the money. Lewis retired at
the end of 2009.
The deal helped the financial system but hurt Bank of
America's shareholders, said Gary Townsend, chief executive of
Hill-Townsend Capital in Chevy Chase, Maryland. Bank of America
shares have slid more than two-thirds since the Merrill deal was
announced in September 2008.
"It's good to get a bad tooth removed. But the question is,
'How expensive was Ken's mistake back in 2008?,'" Townsend said.
Lewis, when contacted by Reuters, declined to comment on the
settlement.
The Merrill deal was valued at $50 billion when announced,
but the final price was around $29.1 billion as Bank of
America's shares fell.
Bank of America's acquisitions have continued to bring it
pain. Since the financial crisis, the bank has agreed to pay
more than $16 billion in 12 settlements with mortgage investors
and other accords linked to takeovers, counting an $8.5 billion
pact that still needs court approval.
On top of that $16 billion, Bank of America is on the hook
for $11.8 billion in payments, mortgage modifications and loan
refinancings as part of a $25 billion settlement this year over
allegedly faulty handling of foreclosures.
EXPECTED LOSS
The bank expects to incur total litigation expenses of about
$1.6 billion in the third quarter. It said that expense, a U.K.
tax charge and a charge related to improvements in the company's
credit spreads would hit quarterly results by about 28 cents per
share. That would likely trigger a loss for the period. Analysts
had expected profit of 14 cents per share when the bank releases
results on Oct. 17, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Lead plaintiffs in the lawsuit included the State Teachers
Retirement System of Ohio, the Ohio Public Employees Retirement
System and the Teacher Retirement System of Texas. The case was
originally filed in 2009 by former Ohio Attorney General Richard
Cordray, now director of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection
Bureau.
Four to five million shareholders could be eligible to share
in the settlement, said Dan Tierney, spokesman for Ohio Attorney
General Mike DeWine. Payouts will depend on the number of shares
owned, he said.
Bank of America shares slipped 9 cents to $8.88 on the New
York Stock Exchange in afternoon trading.
Prior to this accord, the largest crisis-era investor class
action settlement involved allegations Wachovia, now part of
Wells Fargo & Co, misled investors about the quality of
loans sold before the financial downturn, according to NERA
Economic Consulting.
Wells Fargo agreed last year to pay $590 million to resolve
that lawsuit, on top of $37 million that auditor KPMG LLP agreed
to pay.
Overall, the largest securities fraud settlements in U.S.
history include the $7.2 billion agreement with investors
stemming from the collapse of Enron; the $6.2 billion WorldCom
settlement; and the $3.2 billion agreement over the accounting
scandal at Tyco International, according to Stanford Law
School's Securities Class Action Clearinghouse.
Under the Bank of America settlement, the bank will also
make changes to its corporate governance through Jan. 1, 2015.
Some of the changes already were part of a February 2010
settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission,
including provisions on independence of the board compensation
committee and an annual shareholder vote on executive pay.
The plaintiffs' law firms leading the case are expected to
apply for $150 million in fees, said Tierney, the Ohio attorney
general's spokesman. The law firms include Bernstein Litowitz
Berger & Grossmann; Kaplan Fox and Kessler Topaz Meltzer &
Check. The fee, which would be subject to court approval, works
out to 6 percent of the settlement fund.