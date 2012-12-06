BRIEF-Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO
* Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO and announces his plan to rejuvenate revenue growth while reducing annual operating expenses by $10 million
DUBAI Dec 6 Bank of America Merrill Lynch has hired Arshad Ghafur, previously with Nomura Holdings , as the country executive for its Middle East and North Africa unit, the U.S. bank said in a statement on Thursday.
Ghafur, who will start the new role in March 2013, will replace Phil Southwell who left the bank recently following an overhaul of the lender's regional banking operations.
At Nomura, Ghafur was the chief executive for Qatar and the investment banking head the MENA region, responsible for the bank's capital market activities. He joined Nomura from Lehman Brothers after the acquisition of some of that U.S. bank's businesses in 2008 following its dramatic collapse.
* United Overseas Bank Limited Prices S$750 Million 3.5% Subordinated Notes Due 2029
* Arrangement between Interoil and Exxon Mobil corp has now received all necessary approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: