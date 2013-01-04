NEW YORK Jan 4 Bank of America Corp is
in talks to sell mortgage servicing rights on more than $300
billion of loans, according to two sources familiar with the
situation.
Ocwen Financial Corp, Nationstar Mortgage Holdings
and Walter Investment Management Corp are among
the firms that are in talks to purchase a portion of the
mortgage servicing rights, said the sources, who declined to be
identified because they are not permitted to speak to the press.
It could not be determined how much each firm would buy or
what they are paying for the MSRs.
Bank of America spokesman Dan Frahm said the company doesn't
comment on "market rumor or speculation." Representatives of
Nationstar, Ocwen and Walter did not immediately respond.